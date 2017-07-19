The Broadwaysted Podcast Welcomes Back Some Favorite Guests for a Quippy Clip Show

We know what you've all been thinking. You've been sitting at home, listening to your favorite Broadwaysted episodes and wondering, "Gee, what are some of our #FriendsoftheShow up to right now?" Well guess what?!

Your prayers have been answered because this week we're bringing you a Quippy Clip Show filled to the brim with new segments featuring some of your favorite #FriendsoftheShow!

First up is Antoine L. Smith who we last saw in THE COLOR PURPLE. Antoine spills about his current role in the cast of MISS SAIGON and we play an epic round of Heads Up with some questionable accents.

Next, Broadwaysted Buddy Andrew Briedis fills us in on his role on the current season of UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT and then inspires an in-depth discussion about Porta-Potties before we play Dirty Hands on a Hardbody.

Michael Cerveris is next in the hot seat and he chats about his upcoming Christmas album, LOOSE CATTLE CHRISTMAS, before we play a ridiculous game of "Alphabet Picnic." Hannah Elless shows up to crash our picnic with Michael and teases us with the promise of a new, exciting project on the horizon. Hannah chats about the perfect NYC summer day activity then we play a few rounds of Plot Points.

Last to swing by was DEAR EVAN HANSEN darling Will Roland who shares his emotional reaction to the announcement that CATS is closing in December and then plays a rapid-fire round of Musical Alphabet with us.

Along the way, we also discuss the hilarious OH, HELLO on Netflix, the exquisite FALSETTOS in movie theaters, and the entertaining and poignant Off-Off Broadway show HI, HITLER at Cherry Lane. It's a fun-filled happy hour of laughs this week, so raise a glass and join the fun as we say "Hey, Old Friend" to Antoine L. Smith, Andrew Briedis, Michael Cerveris, Hannah Elless, and Will Roland.

About the Show:

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

