The Broadwaysted Podcast Gets 'Another Round' with the Cast of THE IMBIBLE

This week the Broadwaysted Crew is pouring out "Another Round" with the cast and creators of THE IMBIBLE playing now at New World Stages! We're drinking at Jasper's in Midtown and chatting about their unique show that is best described as a "musical comedy TED Talks" experience--with lots of booze (right up our alley!) We all chat about the difference between bartenders and mixologists, tell our best bar jokes, and discuss THE IMBIBLE's journey from seminars to stage.

The cast of THE IMBIBLE spills about their favorite audience stories (Bruce Storm!), we share our favorite bars in NYC, and Game Master Kimberly has us all creating cocktails inspired by Lights of Broadway Show Cards. After the episode, stay tuned for the Broadwaysted Crew playing a game to discuss their Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners (don't forget to vote!) so make sure to join us as for Another Round of Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:

About Imbible:

Since 2014, THE IMBIBLE shows have combined music and comedy with history, science, and of course drinks to take audiences on musical journeys through time and space while learning about the history of cocktails and spirits!

Created by internationally-acclaimed beverage educator Anthony Caporale, THE IMBIBLE series consistently receives rave reviews from both critics and guests alike. All shows include three complimentary craft cocktails. For more about THE IMBIBLE, visit www.imbible.nyc or follow them @the_imbible

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

