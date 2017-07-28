Telly Leung to Lead Casts of ALADDIN, MISS SAIGON in SHOW/SWAP Benefit

Telly Leung and Billy Bustamante will present a special evening SHOW/SWAP - featuring cast members from the casts of Miss Saigon and Aladdin on Broadway - on Sunday, August 20 at 8:00 PM.

The two Broadway companies will come together for one night only to swap songs, sing show tunes, and raise money for a friend in need.

The cast of Miss Saigon will tackle songs by Alan Menken and the cast of Disney's Aladdin will belt out the hit tunes of Boublil & Schönberg. Expect to hear hits from Miss Saigon, Aladdin, Les Miserables, Little Shop of Horrors, The Little Mermaid, and more.

The performers appearing that evening include Telly Leung, Jon Jon Briones, Courtney Reed, Don Darryl Rivera, Katie Rose Clarke, Devin Ilaw, BrIan Gonzalez, Deonte L. Warren, Juwan Crawley, Tia Altinay, Katie Terza, Lauryn Ciardullo, Trent Saunders, Angelo Soriano, Mike Cannon, Kathryn Allison, Elias Ruperto, and more.

SHOW/SWAP is a benefit and all proceeds will go towards the medical expenses for Jonathan Wotell, husband of Adam Kaokept (original cast of Aladdin; currently in Miss Saigon) who was paralyzed in a hit-and-run incident. For more information on how you can help, go to www.youcaring.com/adamkaokept-875127.

SHOW/SWAP will be performed at The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) for one shows only on Sunday, August 20 at 8:00 PM. The show has a $40 cover with no minimum. VIP tickets, including preferred seating and and a signed poster, are $75. Tickets and information are at OvationTix.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 is an immersive 120-seat state-of-the-artentertainment venue in the heart of the Theater District that allows audiences to see their favorite performers up close and personal in a modern, urban environment. The intimate room is outfitted with an elevated 21 foot stage, Yamaha Grand Piano and high-tech sound system. Leather banquettes lining the walls and tables in the center draw the audience to the edge of the stage. The banquettes are tagged with graffiti art by Chef Gabriel Israel (an accomplished graffiti and tattoo artist as well as chef). Tickets for performances are a wallet friendly $35-$45 and there are no food or beverage minimums or prix-fixes.

