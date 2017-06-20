TONY Host Kevin Spacey to Receive 2017 Int'l EMMY Founders Award

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced today that it will present the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award to two time Academy Award winning actor and producer, Kevin Spacey. Spacey will accept the Award which recognizes an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch our common humanity- at the 45th International Emmy® Awards Gala, on Monday, November 20, 2017, in New York City.



"Kevin Spacey is one of the great multi-dimensional talents in our industry," said Academy President & CEO, Bruce L. Paisner. "From his acting in many movies and television shows to his successful stewardship of The Old Vic Theatre in London and his outstanding deal making and acting prowess in "House of Cards", he's climbed every mountain there is. We are thrilled that he will be accepting the Founders Award."



Award-winning producer and actor Kevin Spacey executive produces and stars as Francis Underwood in the Netflix original series "House of Cards," currently in its fifth season. He has won Academy Awards® for his performances in "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty", and will next be seen in Edgar Wright's "Baby Driver," and "Rebel In The Rye" for director Danny Strong. He produced the films "Captain Phillips" starring Tom Hanks, "The Social Network" and "21," as well as "Recount" and "Bernard & Doris" for HBO, and has received 10 Emmy Award® nominations over the course of his career. Additionally, Spacey has been honored with a Golden Globe Award, Tony Award, multiple SAG Award honors, and the BAFTA Award for his work.



For over a decade, Spacey served as the Artistic Director of The Old Vic Theatre Company in London, and during his time there appeared on stage in several Old Vic Productions. Inspired by Jack Lemmon, Spacey has often launched initiatives to help young people get their start in the competitive worlds of film and theatre, including: The Kevin Spacey Foundation, which offers support to young actors, writers, directors and producers (including workshops during the tour of "Richard III"); And the short film competition "Jameson First Shot," awarded writer/directors from the US, South Africa, Russia, Canada and other countries with the opportunity to direct a short film starring a critically acclaimed actor. Most recently Kevin was awarded an Honorary Knighthood from Her Majesty the Queen for his work at the Old Vic, education and philanthropy.



About The International Academy of Television Arts & Science The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a membership based organization comprised of leading media and entertainment figures from over 60 countries and 500 companies from all sectors of television including internet, mobile and technology. The Academy's yearly schedule of events includes the prestigious International Emmy® Awards held in New York, The International Emmy® Kids Awards at MIPTV and a series of industry events such as Academy Day, The International Emmy® World Television Festival and Panels on substantive industry topics. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognizes excellence in television produced outside of the United States, as well as US Primetime programs produced in languages other than English, with the prestigious Emmy® Award. Currently celebrating programming across varied areas including: Arts Programming, Current Affairs, Comedy, Documentary, Drama Series, News, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Telenovela, and TV Movie/Mini-Series, it also recognizes excellence in Performances, Kids programming and Digital. For more information, go to www.iemmys.tv

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

