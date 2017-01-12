THE COLOR PURPLE, HAMILTON, Josh Groban & More Win 2016 BWW Albums/CDs/DVDs Awards!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 BWW Albums/CDs/DVDs Awards winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Best New Broadway Musical Cast Album

Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - Atlantic Records

Best New Broadway Revival Cast Album

The Color Purple (2015 Broadway Cast Recording) - Broadway Records

Best New Compilation Album

The Wild & Whimsical Worlds of David Mallamud - Broadway Records

Best New Concept Cast or Studio Cast Recording

Grease Live! (Music From The Television Event) - Paramount/Republic Records

Best New Live Album

Josh Groban: Stages - Live - Reprise

Best New Off-Broadway Cast Album

Clinton The Musical (Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording) - Ghostlight Records

Best New Solo EP or CD Single Recording

Broadway for Orlando: What The World Needs Now is Love - Broadway Records

Best New Solo Recording

Alexa Green: So Good - Broadway Records

Best New UK Musical Cast Album

Kinky Boots (Original West End Cast Recording) - Sony (Classical Masters)

Best Remaster Rerelease

A Chorus Line - 40th Anniversary Celebration - Masterworks Broadway

Favorite All Time Cast Recording

Wicked (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - Verve / Decca

Favorite All Time Live Album

Patti LuPone: Far Away Places - Live at 54 Below - Broadway Records

Favorite All Time Solo Album and/or EP

Patti LuPone: Matters of the Heart - Broadway Records

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

