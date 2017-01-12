THE COLOR PURPLE, HAMILTON, Josh Groban & More Win 2016 BWW Albums/CDs/DVDs Awards!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 BWW Albums/CDs/DVDs Awards winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Best New Broadway Musical Cast Album
Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - Atlantic Records
Best New Broadway Revival Cast Album
The Color Purple (2015 Broadway Cast Recording) - Broadway Records
Best New Compilation Album
The Wild & Whimsical Worlds of David Mallamud - Broadway Records
Best New Concept Cast or Studio Cast Recording
Grease Live! (Music From The Television Event) - Paramount/Republic Records
Best New Live Album
Josh Groban: Stages - Live - Reprise
Best New Off-Broadway Cast Album
Clinton The Musical (Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording) - Ghostlight Records
Best New Solo EP or CD Single Recording
Broadway for Orlando: What The World Needs Now is Love - Broadway Records
Best New Solo Recording
Alexa Green: So Good - Broadway Records
Best New UK Musical Cast Album
Kinky Boots (Original West End Cast Recording) - Sony (Classical Masters)
Best Remaster Rerelease
A Chorus Line - 40th Anniversary Celebration - Masterworks Broadway
Favorite All Time Cast Recording
Wicked (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - Verve / Decca
Favorite All Time Live Album
Patti LuPone: Far Away Places - Live at 54 Below - Broadway Records
Favorite All Time Solo Album and/or EP
Patti LuPone: Matters of the Heart - Broadway Records
BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.
Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."
In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."