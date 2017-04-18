TCG Publishes LAZARUS, A Musical by David Bowie and Enda Walsh

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) is pleased to announce the publication of Lazarus. Written by David Bowie with the playwright Enda Walsh, and incorporating some of Bowie's most iconic songs, Lazarus was first performed at New York Theatre Workshop in 2015, starring Michael C. Hall and directed by Ivo van Hove. The production transferred to London in 2016.

Inspired by the book The Man Who Fell to Earth, Lazarus focuses on Thomas Newton, as he remains still on Earth-a "man" unable to die, his head soaked in cheap gin and haunted by a past love. We follow Newton during the course of a few days where the arrival of another lost soul might set him finally free.

David Bowie released over thirty albums throughout his fifty years in the music industry, including The Man Who Sold the World, Space Oddity, and Young Americans, among others. In 1996, Bowie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 1999, he became a Commandeur dans L'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

Enda Walsh is an award-winning Irish playwright. His plays include Ballyturk, Misterman, Penelope, The New Electric Ballroom, The Walworth Farce, The Small Things, Bedbound and Disco Pigs. He won a Tony Award in 2012 for writing the book for the musical Once. His work has been performed all over the world.

