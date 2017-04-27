Steven Levenson to Sign Copies of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Drama Book Shop

The Drama Book Shop will welcome playwright and librettist Steven Levenson (If I Forget, The Language of Trees) for a discussion and signing to celebrate the publication of his libretto for the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. Levenson will discuss the musical and his work with fellow playwright and Drama Book Shop Events Manager Steven Carl McCasland. The Wednesay, May 10th, 5:15 event is free and open to the public, but priority admission is given to those who purchase a copy of the libretto.

Steven Levenson's plays include If I Forget (currently playing at Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre), The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin, The Language of Trees (Roundabout Underground), Seven Minutes in Heaven (HERE Arts Center; Emerging America Festival/Huntington Theater Company), Retreat (Edinburgh Fringe Festival), Almost Stuck, and Girls Day. His work has been seen and developed by Roundabout, Lincoln Center Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club, Atlantic Theater Company, MCC Theater, Ars Nova, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Berkshire Theatre Festival, and Oregon Shakespeare Festival. His plays are published by Playscripts, Inc. and Dramatists Play Service. A graduate oF Brown University and the 2010 Artist in Residence at Ars Nova, Mr. Levenson is currently working on new play commissions for Roundabout, Lincoln Center, and Ars Nova. He is a member of the MCC Playwrights' Coalition.

In Dear Evan Hansen, a letter that was never meant to be seen is read, a lie that was never meant to be told is told and someone discovers a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's alays wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

The Tony Award-winning Drama Book Shop, now in its 100th Anniversary Year, is located at 250 West 40th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues. Events are free and open to the public. To learn more, please visit www.dramabookshop.com.

