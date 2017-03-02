Stephanie Styles, Drew Gehling, Jarrod Spector and More to Set Out on Whirlwind Tour in Broadway-Bound ROMAN HOLIDAY

Producers Paul Blake and Mike Bosner, in conjunction with San Francisco's SHN (Greg Holland, Chief Executive Officer) announced principal casting today for the pre-Broadway engagement of ROMAN HOLIDAY - The Cole Porter Musical, the new musical premiering as part of SHN's 2017 Season this summer.

Newcomer Stephanie Styles and Broadway favorite Drew Gehling (Waitress) will take on the iconic roles portrayed by Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck in the classic film, and Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector (Beautiful) and TV and stage star Sara Chase ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") will round out the principal casting.

Directed by Beautiful's Marc Bruni, the new musical will play SHN Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor Street, San Francisco) beginning May 23, 2017, and run through June 18, 2017ahead of a fall 2017 Broadway opening.

Based on Paramount Pictures Corporation's 1953 Academy Award-winning film that starred Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, ROMAN HOLIDAY - The Cole Porter Musicalhas a book by Kathy Speer & Terry Grossman and Paul Blake, and features such unforgettable Cole Porter songs as "Night and Day," "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye," and "Easy to Love."

In the midst of a whirlwind tour of European capitals, a young princess yearns to experience life - to explore the world beyond diplomatic dinners and Royal balls. Enter an American reporter, who, almost overnight, goes from covering the royal family to covering up her great escape. And in the span of 24 unforgettable hours, they discover the magic of Rome, the promise of love, and a secret they will share forever.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3 at 10am PT. Tickets will be available online at shnsf.com, or by calling SHN Audience Services at 888-746-1799. Tickets starts at $55. Prices are subject to change. Performance Dates: May 23-June 18, 2017, Tuesday-Saturday at 8pm & Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2pm. For more information, visit shnsf.com/online/article/romanholiday.

Stephanie Styles appeared this past fall in the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Kingdom Come. Prior to that, she headlined Disney's first National Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical Disney's Newsies. Stephanie embarked on her first national tour at age 12, playing the role of Louisa von Trapp in the Broadway tour of The Sound Of Music, alongside Tony Award-nominated actor Jonathan Groff. Stephanie's New York debut was the following year in the principal role of The Rose at Lincoln Center in the New York City Opera's production of The Little Prince directed by Francesca Zambello. During Stephanie's high school career, she won a Tommy Tune award for Best Leading Actress in her role as Janet Van De Graaff in The Drowsy Chaperone. This led to a nomination for the Jimmy Award in New York City, where Stephanie was a top-three finalist. That same year, Stephanie won the regional English-Speaking Union Shakespeare Competition, and advanced to National Finals at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. In addition to her many theatre credits, Stephanie recently made her feature film debut in The Submarine Kid starring Finn Wittrock and Emilie de Ravin. Stephanie has performed in concerts at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and at Feinstein's/54 Below and Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Drew Gehling created the role of Dr. Pomatter in the Broadway production of Waitress. Broadway: On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway: A Minister's Wife (Lexy), Lincoln Center; Billy & Ray (Sistrom), Vineyard Theatre; I Believe, Lincoln Center; Anne of Green Gables (Gilbert Blythe), Lortel. Regional: Johnny Baseball, A.R.T.; Moby Dick; Jersey Boys; Hello Dolly, Paper Mill; Utah Shakespeare. Workshops: American Psycho, The Searchers, Big Fish, Sunset Boulevard. TV/Film: "Succession" (HBO), "Elementary", "Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight" (HBO), "30 Rock," "Smash," "The Daily Show," "Unsung Carolyn Leigh" (Live from Lincoln Center). Carnegie Mellon University.

Jarrod Spector was nominated for both Tony and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his portrayal of Barry Mann in the Broadway hit Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. He previously ended his tenure in Broadway's Jersey Boys after a record 1500 performances as Frankie Valli. Other credits: Broadway: Les Miserables (Gavroche); Nat'l. Tours - Les Miserables & Jersey Boys; Off-B'way: Hamlet (Hamlet); Regional: Presto Change-O (Michael Presto - Barrington Stage Company). Jarrod grew up in Philadelphia, attended Princeton and trained at the Atlantic Theater Company in New York. In addition to his critically-acclaimed solo concerts and duet shows with his wife, Broadway star Kelli Barrett, Jarrod has two albums available on iTunes and Amazon, including a recording of his concert A Little Help From My Friends LIVE at 54 Below. Concert dates & info can be found on Facebook/twitter/instagram (@jarrodspector).

Sara Chase can currently be seen as Cyndee in the hit Netflix comedy "Unbreakable KimmySchmidt." On Broadway, she most recently starred in First Date and Off-Broadway in The Toxic Avenger. She also won the Best Supporting Actress award from the San Diego Theatre Critics for playing all three mistresses in First Wives Club the Musical at The Old Globe. Television and film credits include: "Michael and Michael Have Issues,""The Office," "Arrested Development," "Law & Order," "Mercy," The Other Guys, Arthur, Hello I Must Be Going and Little Black Book. Her comedy sketches have been performed at Upright Citizens Brigade (NYC & LA), Women in Comedy Festival, NY Comedy Festival, and UsWeekly.com. BFA, Boston University.

SHN is the preeminent theatrical entertainment company in the Bay Area, bringing live entertainment experiences to San Francisco's premier venues. SHN presents current hits fresh from Broadway, original Broadway cast productions, pre-Broadway premieres and one-of-a-kind live events that are at the forefront of the national theater scene.

