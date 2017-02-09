Stephanie Mills, Orfeh and Lucas Steele Sign on for BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!

Stephanie Mills (THE WIZ), Orfeh (LEGALLY BLONDE), Lucas Steele (NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812) and NBC's Gus Rosendale will join Stephanie J. Block (FALSETTOS, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD), Mandy Gonzalez (HAMILTON, IN THE HEIGHTS), Mario Cantone ("THE VIEW"), Robert Creighton (CAGNEY), Randy Graff (CITY OF ANGELS, THE BABYLON LINE), to perform at the seventh annual BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! hosted by the one-and-only actress and comedienne Julie Halston.

BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! features Broadway stars in an evening of music and comedy benefiting the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. This year's event will take place on Monday, February 27 at 5:30 pm at the Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street) in New York City. Tickets are $300 for premium seating and can be purchased online.

An annual sold-out event that is an exclusive New York musical theater experience, BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! was founded in 2010 by one of PFF's leading advocates nationwide, the beloved Broadway actress and comedienne Julie Halston (THE BABYLON LINE, GYPSY, YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU). Ms. Halston, one of New York's preeminent emcees, will preside over the event, adding her own unique comedy stylings throughout the evening which raises money to fight pulmonary fibrosis, a devastating group of progressive diseases that cause scarring in the lungs, limiting oxygen intake. As a result, the brain, heart and other organs do not get the required oxygen needed in order to function properly. There is no known cure for PF.

This one-of-a-kind evening of Broadway stars performing some of their favorite songs began as a tribute to Michael Kuchwara, the beloved Broadway theater critic of the Associated Press, who died suddenly of pulmonary fibrosis in 2010. Coincidentally, Ms. Halston's husband, the venerated newscaster Ralph Howard, was himself diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis a short time later, eventually receiving a lung transplant. People of note who have died from PF include Robert Goulet, Marlon Brando, Evil Knievel, Peter Benchley, John Palmer, James Doohan and numerous First Responders at the World Trade Center on September 11. Ms. Halston notes that pulmonary fibrosis is a growing health concern throughout the world and while the disease is frequently misdiagnosed, two leading pharmaceutical companies are making considerable progress in developing drugs that may not provide a cure for pulmonary fibrosis, but have shown success in slowing the growth of the disease.

Ms. Halston just wrapped a run at Lincoln Center in the new Richard Greenberg play THE BABYLON LINE, and has appeared in several Broadway shows including a memorable turn in the recent revival of YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU starring James Earl Jones and with Bernadette Peters in GYPSY. She is best known for her cabaret and solo performances, her memorable turn as Bitsy Von Muffling in "SEX AND THE CITY," and her legendary starring roles opposite actor/playwright Charles Busch.

BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! is directed by Carl Andress (THE DIVINE SISTER) with Christopher McGovern (CAGNEY) as Musical Director and music supervision by Ed Windels. The benefit is produced for the seventh straight year by D. Michael Dvorchak, Sue Frost (MEMPHIS, COME FROM AWAY), Julie Halston and Ed Windels.

To date, BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! has raised nearly $500,000 for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, and is the largest single fundraiser for the Foundation, For more information about the event or for current sponsorship opportunities, click here.

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation mobilizes people and resources to provide access to high quality care and leads research for a cure so people with pulmonary fibrosis will live longer, healthier lives. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Better Business Bureau accredited charity. The PFF Summit 2017, its fourth biennial international health care conference, will be held November 9-11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

