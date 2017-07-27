Stars of 'CHOCOLATE FACTORY' and BANDSTAND Set for 'Broadway in the Boros' Series Tomorrow

Tomorrow, July 28 at 12:00 Noon at Staten Island's Borough Hall Plaza, the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) will present the third event of the 2017 season of 'Broadway in the Boros,' a series of free musical performances featuring stars from some of Broadway's biggest shows.

This performance will feature a showcase of vignettes performed by members of the current casts and orchestras from hit musicals Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Bandstand.

Featured tomorrow, Friday, July 29 at 12:00 Noon at the Staten Island Borough Hall Plaza, Staten Island, will be cast members of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, including Jared Bradshaw, John Rubinstein, Ryan Sell,and Robin Masella, and cast members and musicians of Bandstand, including Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Joe Carroll, Brandon J. Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins, Geoff Packard, and Joey Pero.

James Oddo, Staten Island Borough President, and Debi Rose, New York City Council Member, will also be in attendance.

'Broadway in the Boros' is an initiative of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment to increase access to free musical performances for New Yorkers living in all five boroughs. The free, family-friendly performances are open to the public and take place throughout the summer in communities that have little access to public programming. More information can be found on MOME's website. Join the conversation on Twitter with #BwayintheBoros.

