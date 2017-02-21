Stars of BRIGHT STAR, WICKED and More Take Part in New Play Reading Podcast 'AT THE TABLE'

At The Table: A Play Reading Series has released its three February episodes.

Episodes 4 and 5 are now available and feature the full-length play Troop 54 by Justin Colombo (Kinky Boots National Tour, Rock of Ages National Tour).

Episode 6 is an interview with the playwright, lead by co-hosts Rachel Flynn (Heathers: The Musical) and Ned Donovan (The Hunted: Encore).

The episodes are edited, and feature original scoring by Marcus Thorne Bagala (This American Life).

If you've ever been lost in the woods with two adults, five Boy Scouts, an infinite amount of coyotes, and three bags of marshmallows, Troop 54 might hit too close to home. A comedy about finding your way through the woods, Troop 54 has laughs, heart, farts, ONE SONG, and enough middle school angst to keep a therapist in business for the rest of their life. Will they find their way back to base camp or will they fall into a cavern? I forgot to mention there's a cavern. Once described as "what did I just watch?" Troop 54 is an ab workout and a theatrical experience not to be missed.

The cast includes Matt DaSilva (The Beauty and the Beast National Tour), Alyssa May Gold (Arcadia), Tierra Gonzalez, Jared Loftin (Saturday Night), Larry Owens (Gigantic), Zachary Prince (Honeymoon in Vegas, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Baby It's You), Michael McCorry Rose (Wicked, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), and A.J. Shively (Bright Star Drama Desk Nomination, La Cage aux Folles).

The reading was recorded live at The Drama Book Shop, who also sponsored this month's episodes along with Haley Shibble.

At the Table: A Play Reading Series is available now on iTunes, Stitcher, Spreaker, Blubrry, and most other major podcasting services. They can be found on Facebook and Twitter at @AtTheTablePlays. More information on future episodes or to learn more about cast members on their website at www.chargingmoosemedia.com/atthetablepodcast.

Charging Moose Media is a Production Company focusing on New Media. Their recent projects include Give My Regards to Broadway: Classic Showtunes Reimagined, The Hunted: Encore, and A Very Charging Moose Christmas. To learn more about the company, and to check out their other audio/visual projects, visit their website at www.chargingmoosemedia.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ChargingMooseNY.

