Selma Blair Signs On to TV Anthology Series Based on Cult Classic, HEATHERS

Selma Blair turned to Instagram to share the news that she will appear in a recurring role in Paramount Network's upcoming dark comedy anthology series HEATHERS, premiering in 2018. The series will be based on the 1988 cult classic film. Check out the post below!

Do I look like step Mother Theresa ? @heathers #paramountnetwork2018 A post shared by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT





According to Deadline, the series will be set in the present day, and will follow heroine Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) as she deals with a "very different but equally VICIOUS group of Heathers." Blair will portray Jade, described as "a stripper, menthol smoker, who is rough around the edges, but with a bit of glamour to her. She's the gold-digging stepmother to Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell), who is simply biding her time until her 82-year-old husband kicks the bucket."



James Scully, Melanie Field and Jasmine Mathews also star. Original Heathers cast member Shannen Doherty is also set to make guest star appearances in the show.

In 2014, a musical production of the 1988 film premiered off-Broadway. Titled HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL, the production was a rock musical with music, lyrics, and a book by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy. The show has since developed a cult following.

