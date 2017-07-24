Sarah Paulson to Star in M. Night Shyamalan's Upcoming Thriller GLASS

M. Night Shyamalan turned to Twitter to share the news that Sarah Paulson has signed on to his upcoming thriller GLASS. The AMERICAN HORROR STORY actress joins previously announced cast members James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bruce Willis, and Samuel L. Jackson. Check out the tweet below!



The project is a sequel to Shyamalan's hit film UNBREAKABLE which starred Willis as David Dunn, a security guard who realizes he has SUPERHUMAN powers, including the ability to see the crimes people have committed by touching them. Produced by Jason Blum, Marc Bienstock, Ashwin Rajan, and Shyamalan, GLASS is set to hit theaters on January 18, 2019.

Paulson has starred in the recent installments of the FX anthology series AMERICAN HORROR STORY. She has garnered four Emmy nominations for her various roles on the series and picked up an Emmy last year for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in "The People v. O. J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story." She will next be seen on the big screen in the all-female spinoff of OCEANS EIGHT. Her Broadway credits include COLLECTED STORIES and THE GLASS MENAGERIE.

Incredibly fortunate to round out our iconic cast of actors on #Glass... @MsSarahPaulson will be joining us. #powerhouse - M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) July 24, 2017

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

