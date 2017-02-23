Sara Bareilles to Perform 'In Memoriam' Segment at 89th OSCARS

Grammy- and Tony-nominated singer and songwriter Sara Bareilles will deliver a special "In Memoriam" performance during the 89th Oscars ceremony, show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced today.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will air live on Sunday, February 26, on The ABC Television Network.

"Sara's unique artistry will honor those we've lost in our community, including familiar faces and those behind the scenes who have enriched THE ART OF moviemaking," De Luca and Todd said.

Following Bareilles' "In Memoriam" performance, an extended photo gallery of more than 200 filmmakers, artists and executives will be recognized on Oscar.com.

Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with "Love Song," from her debut album "Little Voice." The single reached No. 1 in 22 countries. Since then she has received six Grammy nominations, which include Song of the Year, Female Pop Vocal Performance and Album of the Year. Her book, "Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) In Song," was released in 2015 by Simon & Schuster and was a New York Times best seller. Bareilles composed the music and lyrics for "Waitress," receiving a Tony Award nomination for Original Score and a Grammy nomination for Musical Theater Album. In March, Bareilles makes her Broadway acting debut in "Waitress."

The 89th Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST. The Oscars, produced by De Luca and Todd and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, also will be televised in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. Additionally, "The Oscars: All Access" live stream from the red carpet and backstage will begin at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on Oscar.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

