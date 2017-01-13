SWEAT, INDECENT and VIETGONE Among Finalists for 2017 Edward M. Kennedy Prize

Columbia University Libraries, on behalf of the board of the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama Inspired by American History, has announced the five finalist works for the 2017 award:

- Roe by Lisa Loomer, produced by Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Berkeley Rep, and Arena Stage

- 24 Hour History of Popular Music by Taylor Mac, produced by Pomegranate Arts and Natures Darlings

- Sweat by Lynn Nottage, produced by Oregon Shakespeare Festival

- Vietgone by Qui Nguyen, produced by South Coast Repertory

- Indecent by Paula Vogel, produced by Yale Repertory Theatre

The Edward M. Kennedy Prize is given annually through Columbia University to a new play or musical that, in the words of the Prize's mission statement, "...enlists theater's power to explore the past of the United States, to participate meaningfully in the great issues of our day through the public conversation, grounded in historical understanding, that is essential to the functioning of a democracy."

2017 marks the fifth anniversary of the Prize. Previous winners include: Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2016); Father Comes Home from the Wars, Parts 1, 2, & 3 by Suzan-Lori Parks (2015), Detroit '67 by Dominique Morisseau (2014), All the Way by Robert Schenkkan and The Body of an American by Dan O'Brien (2013). The size of the award places the Kennedy Prize among the most generous given for dramatic writing, and indeed for writing in America, while the commitment to developing publicly accessible educational content makes the prize unique among dramatic and literary awards.

The Prize Board of Governors includes Mandy Hackett, Associate Director, The Public Theater, New York, NY; Jean Howard, George Delacorte Professor in the Humanities and Chair, Department of English and Comparative Literature, Columbia University; Alice Kessler-Harris, R. Gordon Hoxie Professor of American History in Honor of Dwight D. Eisenhower, Columbia University; Tony Kushner, Pulitzer Prize Winning Playwright; Ambassador Jean Kennedy Smith, Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient; Amanda Smith, author.

Ambassador Jean Kennedy Smith created the prize to honor the life and legacy of her late brother, Senator Ted Kennedy. Finalists were selected through nominations from a group of 20 theater professionals around the country. The jury will meet at Columbia in February 2017. The Prize will be announced on or after February 22, 2017, the anniversary of Senator Kennedy's birth. The winning play will receive an award of $100,000, and will be honored in a ceremony at Columbia later this spring.

Columbia University Libraries is one of the top five academic research library systems in North America. The collections include over 13 million volumes, over 160,000 journals and serials, as well as extensive electronic resources, manuscripts, rare books, microforms, maps, and graphic and audio-visual materials. The Libraries employs more than 400 professional and support staff and hosts over 4.7 million visitors each year. The website of the Libraries is the gateway to its services and resources: library.columbia.edu.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

