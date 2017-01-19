STAGE TUBE: Watch Margo Seibert, Ariana DeBose and Justin Guarini Unite and Stand Together with WP THEATER

Jan. 19, 2017  

WP THEATER united Broadway talents Margo Seibert (In Transit), Ariana DeBose (A Bronx Tale) and Justin Guarini (In Transit) to sing WP Lab Member's Zoe Sarnak's amazing anthem, "Stand With Me." Written on November 9, 2016, watch as the trio joins Sarnak for an anthem to troubling political times.

WP THEATER (Women's Project Theater) is the nation's oldest and largest theater company dedicated to developing, producing and promoting the work of female theater artists at every stage in their careers. WP Theater supports female-identified theater artists and the world-class, groundbreaking work they create, and provides a platform where their voices can be heard and celebrated on the American stage. For more information, visit: http://wptheater.org

