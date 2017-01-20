STAGE TUBE: Watch Highlights of Carter Calvert and Sally Struthers in NC Theatre's ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE

Emmy Award-winning actress, Sally Struthers, returns to the role of "Louise Seger" in North Carolina Theatre's production of Always...Patsy Cline. Carter Calvert (Broadway: It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues) stars in the title role. BroadwayWorld brings you a first look at highlights of the show below!

Directed by Guy Stroman, the limited engagement runs January 20-29, 2017 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. McCrae Hardy is the Musical Director.

Always...Patsy Cline is written by Ted Swindley. The show is based on the life of country music legend, Patsy Cline, and Texas housewife Louise Seger, who struck up a friendship after meeting in a honky-tonk in 1961, and continued a correspondence until Cline's untimely death at age 30 in a 1963 plane accident. The show's title is inspired by Cline's letters to Seger, which were frequently signed, "Love Always...Patsy Cline."

For tickets to North Carolina Theatre's production of Always...Patsy Cline, visit nctheatre.com or call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000. For groups of 10 or more, call 919- 831-6941 x6949. Coming up in NC Theatre's 2016/2017 season: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER, February 14-19, 2017 (tour); JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, April 11- 16, 2017; MATILDA THE MUSICAL, May 23-28, 2017 (tour); DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, July 25-30, 2017.

Founded in 1984, North Carolina Theatre is the region's premier nonprofit professional theatre. The artistic team at NCT is led by Casey Hushion, Artistic Director, and Producer CaroLee Baxter.

