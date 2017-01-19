STAGE TUBE: Thousands Turn Out for Star-Studded Anti-Trump Protest in NYC

On the eve of the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, thousands took to the streets in New York City, flooding the avenues surrounding Columbus Circle to witness a star-studded protest against the president elect and his incoming administration.

In a communion of love and anger, an estimated 25,000 New Yorkers gathered in droves to protest the election of Trump, and to hear words from public figures, union activists, and community leaders and organizers.

Led by Michael Moore, the presentation streamed live on Facebook and included appearances from a wealth of notable figures, including Alec Baldwin, Mark Ruffalo, Cynthia Nixon, Sally Field, Rev. Al Sharpton, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, as well as representatives from various social justice organizations including the NAACP and the Women's March on Washington, delivering words of solidarity and hope to all Americans.

See full video of the event below:

