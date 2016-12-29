STAGE TUBE: Rick McKay Pays Tribute to Debbie Reynolds with New Documentary Footage

Broadway historian and documentarian, Rick McKay has released some brand-new footage from his upcoming documentary Broadway: BEYOND the Golden Age. The footage features late actress, Debbie Reynolds, who passed away following a stroke this week, discussing her early career.

See the footage and read McKay's statement about the Hollywood icon, her legacy, and the state of the arts below.

"I've been thinking about what so many of you have been posting about the footage that different networks asked me for while I am sailing here in the Caribbean on the Crystal Serenity after Debbie Reynolds so suddenly passed away last night. And I suddenly realized that it is all of you who are so deeply passionate about my BROADWAY: THE GOLDEN AGE films and about Debbie, not the networks, who are just capitalizing on a death to make money off of ratings that I should be sharing this footage with. I only have a few minutes, as my footage is in New York, but this tiny bit that I do have should be shared with the folks who love her. It is pretty raw and is for the upcoming film, "Broadway: BEYOND the Golden Age," but I thought you'd enjoy seeing Debbie in relatively recent footage, looking like a million - and see what she was like when not playing a role and not entertaining. I was pleasantly surprised to find she was extremely smart and quick, with a great head for Hollywood history - and not only for costumes or trivia or "show" - but also for the "business" end of the equation.

I spent a good deal of time lighting Debbie for this shoot, and I saw that she was studying me as I was studying her. I think she slowly realized that she was dealing with a pro. I asked her if she would like to look through my portable monitor and see how she was going to look in the film. "No," she said slowly. "I have been watching you. I know you know what you're doing. I have been redoing my makeup according to the way you're setting up your lights. I know I am in good hands. If you shoot and interview as well as you light we are going to get along just fine."

And we did.

We lost one of the great ones yesterday. Maybe the last great one. I don't think we are going to see an age like that come this way again. There will, I am sure, be other golden ages of a kind, but not like that. And not like her.

I am sorry I am floating in the middle of the Caribbean right now for another week and can't show you more, but I guess you are meant to wait till the movie opens - but I feel I have to share at least this tiny bit. By the way, I used green gels to create that artificial MGM green background to bring out those beautiful eyes and, if I do say so myself, she looks pretty damn great. I think she would be happy with the result. At least I hope so.

Here's to you, Debbie. We won't see the likes of you again . . ."

