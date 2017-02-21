STAGE TUBE: Help Turn Highland Farm Into the Hammerstein Museum!

Will Hammerstein, grandson of Oscar Hammerstein II and President of the Oscar Hammerstein Museum & Theater Education Center, needs your help!

In the video below, he is standing outside Oscar's former home, Highland Farm in Doylestown, PA, where all of the lyricist's most famous works where created - including the landmark musicals Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music. The property is being turned into a museum and is seeking donations to make the project a reality.

Highland Farm, the place where the Rodgers and Hammerstein Partnership was established, Stephen Sondheim was mentored and Oscar Hammerstein wrote the lyrics to many musicals, is a Broadway landmark. Those wishing to support the museum can buy tickets to the inaugural NYC benefit, featuring Broadway talents Laura Osnes, Telly Leung, Betsy Wolfe and more.

Funds will be used to acquire Highland Farm for this effort, restore the house, barn and property, as well as populate the museum. The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center will be an inspiring place for visitors to experience where Hammerstein lived, worked and thrived. The goal is to protect this piece of American history, honor creativity, social engagement and mentorship, while encouraging future generations to contribute to the arts.

Related Articles