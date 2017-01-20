STAGE TUBE: CATS Company Pounces on Broadway in New TV Commercial

Broadway veteran Mamie Parris recently assumed the iconic role of "Grizabella the Glamour Cat" in the first-ever Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS. The show just unveiled a new TV commercial, featuring Parris and the company in action - check it out below!

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," the original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (currently home to Lloyd Webber's newest hit, School of Rock - The Musical), where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization.

The creative team for the new Broadway production of CATS includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn.

Related Articles