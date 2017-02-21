STAGE TUBE: Broadway's INDECENT Sends A Message in Latest Teaser Trailer

INDECENT is inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's GOD OF VENGEANCE - a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. At a time when US borders were closing to immigration, Indecent charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.

Vogel, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of How I Learned to Drive, makes her Broadway debut with Indecent, with previews beginning April 4 prior to opening on April 18 at the Cort Theatre. The production comes to Broadway following its sold-out run last spring at the Vineyard Theatre.

Actress Cherry Jones, a frequent star of Vogel's work, voiced the spot from London where she is making her West End debut in The Glass Menagerie.

The advertisement, was produced by SpotCo.

