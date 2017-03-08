SHUFFLE ALONG's Adrienne Warren Joins CBS Drama Pilot PERFECT CITIZEN

Deadline reports that Broadway alum Adrienne Warren (SHUFFLE ALONG) will join Shanley Caswell and Stephanie Szostak as series regular cast members for CBS's upcoming legal drama pilot PERFECT CITIZEN.



The project, written and executive produced by Craig Turk and directed by Paris Barclay, will follow "Deck (Noah Wyle), the former general counsel for the NSA who, after his involvement as a whistleblower in an international scandal, embarks on a new career at a storied law firm in Boston. Once there, he must face the reality that half the country thinks he's our greatest patriot and the other half thinks he's a traitor."



Warren will portray Ingrid, described as "Deck's deputy at the NSA, intelligent, resourceful, unflappable - and most importantly, unswervingly loyal."

The actress has guest starred on TV's Royal Pains, Black Box, ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK and Blue Bloods. She most recently appeared on Broadway in SHUFFLE ALONG, OR THE MAKING OF THE MUSICAL SENSATION OF 1921 AND ALL THAT FOLLOWED. She made her Broadway debut in 2012's BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

