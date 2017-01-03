Ryan Gosling Credits Debbie Reynolds for Being 'Inspiration' to Cast of LA LA LAND

At Monday's Palm Springs International Film Festival, LA LA LAND star Ryan Gosling accepted the Vanguard Award on behalf of the cast and crew of the musically-themed film, now in theaters nationwide.

During his acceptance speech, the actor expressed his gratitude to late actress Debbie Reynolds, who passed away on December 28th, sharing that she was an inspiration to his co-stars during the film's production.

"I wish I could have said this in person, but I'd like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work," Gosling said. "She was an inspiration to us every day - we watched Singin' in the Rain every day for inspiration and [she was] a truly unparalleled talent. So, thank you to her for all of that inspiration." Watch the acceptance speech in full below.

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee DAMIEN Chazelle, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

Related Articles