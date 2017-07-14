Run and Tell That! NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE! Garners 7 EMMY Nominations

Yesterday, nominations were announced for the 69TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS. Winners will be announced live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, September 17 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on CBS. Stephen Colbert will serve as host.



NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE! was the recipient of seven Emmy nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Special Class Program. The broadcast also earned nominations for:



Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Nonfiction, Event Or Award Special - Derek McLane, Production Designer, Joe Celli, Art Director, Jason Howard, Set Director

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming - Mary Vogt, Costume Designer, Carolyn Dessert-Lauterio, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special - Miia Kovero, Hair Designer, Terry Baliel, Head Hairstylists and Hairstylists Roxane Griffin, Lawrence Davis, Jill Crosby and Joy Zapata.

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Variety Special - Allen Branton, Lighting Designer, Kirk J. Miller, Moving Light Programmer and Lighting Directors Felix Peralta, Kevin Lawson and Darren Langer.

Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series Or Special - Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Makeup Supervisor, Judy Yonemoto, Head Makeup Artist and Makeup Artists Jilly Cady, Julie Socash, Shutchai Tym Buacharern and Angela Moos.

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special - Charles Ciup, Technical Director, Billy Steinberg and Chris HIll, Video Control, and Cameramen Bert Atkinson, Randy gomez, Nathanial Havholm, Ron Lehman, Bettina Levesque, Dave Levisohn, Tore Livia, Mike Malone, Adam Margolis, Rob Palmer, Brian Reason, Damien Tuffereau and Andrew Waruszewski.



Of note among yesterday's accolades is the nomination for set designer Derek McLane, whose set designs for THE OSCARS also received a nod. In addition, this marks the third consecutive year that the Tony Award winner has received double EMMY nominations. In 2015, he received nominations for THE OSCARS and PETER PAN LIVE! and in 2016, he received nominations for THE OSCARS and THE WIZ LIVE!.

Based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, HAIRSPRAY LIVE! starred Harvey Fierstein, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Martin Short, Derek Hough, Dove Cameron, Garrett Clayton, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Ephraim Sykes, exciting newcomer Maddie Baillio and special guest stars Billy Eichner, Sean Hayes, Andrea Martin and Rosie O'Donnell. The show brought back the creative talents of "The Wiz Live!" director Kenny Leon (Tony winner, "A Raisin in the Sun") and script adaptor Harvey Fierstein (four-time Tony winner, "Torch Song Trilogy," "Hairspray," and "La Cage aux Folles"). "Hairspray Live!" also enlisted the original Broadway adaptation's choreographer Jerry Mitchell ("Kinky Boots," "On Your Feet"), original songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman ("Smash" and Broadway's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"), two-time Emmy Award-winning live television director Alex Rudzinski, award-winning costume designer Mary Vogt ("Kong: Skull Island," "Men in Back"), music director Lon Hoyt ("On Your Feet," "Hairspray" on Broadway and feature film) and award-winning production designer Derek McLane (Academy Awards, "Beautiful").

Below, check out colorful images from the live broadcast featuring Emmy-nominated set designs, costumes, make-up, hairstyles and more, along with video which illustrates why HAIRSPRAY LIVE! was worthy of yesterday's high honors!

Watch the cast of HAIRSPRAY LIVE! bring it home with the show-stopping finale 'You Can't Stop the Beat'



Jennifer Hudson teamed with Ariana Grande to end the show on a high note with an electric duet of "Come So Far (Got So Far to Go)" The song was originally written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman to run over the end credits of the 2007 film adaptation.



Scroll down for photos and costume designs from NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE!

