Rumor Buster: Interlakes GYPSY Has In Fact Purchased Rights; The Show Will Go On!

After receiving a series of emails this morning about a rogue regional production of Gypsy, BroadwayWorld decided to investigate...

Rumors were circulating concerning a production of the musical at Interlakes Summer Theatre in New Hampshire. A local blog claimed that the show was being produced without purchasing rights.

BroadwayWorld is happy to report that those rumors are false, and that the theatre has in fact purchased the rights through Tams-Witmark. "We are fully contracted and paid and working with an official rental package in rehearsal," said a representative for the theatre.

The rumor was originally published by OnStage Blog, and the post has since been taKen Down. He has shared no comment with the press at this time.

Gypsy will be produced by the Interlakes Summer Theatre in Meredith, NH August 16-20. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Let this serve as a friendly reminder to theatre's everywhere. Don't forget to license your local productions!

