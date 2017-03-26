Review Roundup: SWEAT Drips Onto Broadway - Updating Live!

SWEAT, the new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, directed by Kate Whoriskey opens tonight on Broadway at Studio 54.

Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the line of a factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in the hard fight to stay afloat.

The full cast includes Carlo Albán (Oscar), James Colby (Stan), Khris Davis (Chris), JohAnna Day (Tracey), John Earl Jelks (Brucie), Will Pullen (Jason), Lance Coadie Williams (Evan), Michelle Wilson (Cynthia), and Alison Wright (Jessie).

Let's see what the critics have to say...

David Cote, Time Out NY: Director Kate Whoriskey's fluid and propulsive staging benefits from an excellent cast led by the fearless triad of JohAnna Day, Michelle Wilson and Alison Wright, who play plant drones and tight friends destabilized when one of them moves into management. James Colby adds sensible notes as a kindhearted but ineffectual bartender, and the vibrant Khris Davis and Will Pullen are young buddies whose hope curdles into anger and violence. Sweat communicates its points with minimal fuss and maximum grit. Along with the rage, despair and violence, there's humor and abundant humanity.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: "Sweat" is inarguably a schematic socialist drama - and hardly the first to play at Broadway prices to mostly upper-middle-class urbanites - that clearly decided in advance what it wanted to say about the state of the nation. Its conclusion is not a surprise. But - and, along with a mordent wit, this is its mitigating strength and greatest asset - "Sweat" also is a moral, passionate and richly articulated cri de coeur from one of America's leading African-American Playwrights aimed squarely at the ongoing inability of her hate-spewing white Brothers and Sisters to accurately locate the cause of their problems and to quit trying to drown the next worker trying to snag a spot in the lifeboat speeding away from the wreck of industrial America.

Robert Kahn, NBC New York: Nottage, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Ruined," eloquently captures the malaise among a group of longtime coworkers at a Berks County, Pennsylvania, mill. As their career prospects fade-a fate one character attributes to "that NAFTA bulls--"-they turn on one another, leading to a climax that is no less upsetting, even when you know it's coming. "Sweat" should be hailed for its visceral performance by JohAnna Day, as the conniving and xenophobic Tracey, a longtime floor worker who sees her job as a generational entitlement.

Matt Windman, amNY: "Sweat" is an involving drama, calibrated to increase in intensity toward its brutal climax. Nottage, who won a Pulitzer for "Ruined," explores her characters and their environment with the sensitivity of a master dramatist and the objectivity of a journalist. She doesn't provide any answers, only the faintest hope that people will take care of each other, even in desperate circumstances.

George Hatza, Reading Eagle: It serves its characters with dignity and insight, and wears the mantle of metaphor for an economically challenged and increasingly inhumane nation with power and grace. More than ever, "Sweat" is about despair, about darkness and deprivation usurping a once bustling city. What Nottage envisions is nothing less than the transformation of the traditional American hometown into a dystopia. It is also a triumph of compassion and furious truth.

