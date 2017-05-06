Ramin Karimloo Shares Rehearsal Video of Colm Wilkinson's One Night Only Appearance as The Bishop in LES MIS

Ramin Karimloo took to Instagram to announce his discovery of a rehearsal video from the iconic Toronto production of Les Mis which featured a one night only appearance of the original Jean Valjean Colm Wilkinson. Wilkinson stepped in as The Bishop, passing the candlesticks along to Karimloo.

Many have heard the story about how Richmond Hill raised Karimloo attended a performance of Toronto's Phantom of the Opera in the nineties (when Wilkinson played Phantom) and proudly proclaimed to his classmates that one day that was what he was going to do for a living. His dream came true in a big way, as he went out to play 'The Phantom' on London's West End in both the original and Andrew Lloyd Webber's sequel 'Love Never Dies' before taking on the role of Jean Valjean in Les Miserables.

Check out the Les Mis rehearsal video below:

Toronto's critically acclaimed production of Les Miserables was responsible for bringing Ramin Karimloo back 'home' to perform on Canadian soil, and for one performance only, he shared the stage with the man who helped inspire his dream to pursue musical theatre - none other than stage legend (and original Jean Valjean) Colm Wilkinson.

