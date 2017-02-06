Podcast: Joel B. New Welcomes 'Rock Star Juggler' Marcus Monroe, Ernie Pruneda Sings a Maya Angelou Poem

In the premiere of Something New's fifth season, award-winning songwriter Joel B. New sat down with comedy juggler Marcus Monroe.

Dubbed "the rock star of jugglers" by the New York Press, Marcus Monroe combines innovative juggling with a high-energy original take, making him one of the most sought-after variety performers today. Marcus is the recipient of the prestigious Andy Kaufman Award, awarded once a year to a performer who exhibits an original and creative performance with the spirit and execution of Kaufman. His original one-man show, THE RISE & FALL OF Marcus Monroe, was presented at Ars Nova last month.



For the live song portion of the episode, Ernie Pruneda (SISTER ACT) premiered "On the Pulse of Morning," featuring Gillian Berkowitz on piano. Music by Joel B. New. Text from Maya Angelou's 1993 Inaugural poem for President Bill Clinton. This performance is also available on YouTube and SoundCloud.

CHECK OUT A VIDEO OF THIS EPISODE'S PERFORMANCE:

"Something New" is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

Joel B. New is the recipient of an American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant for his music and lyrics. His stage projects include TO HELL AND BACK, MACKENZIE & THE MISSING BOY, AWAKENING (book: Jenny Stafford, music: J. Oconer Navarro), STANDALONE, AGATHA IN THE ATTIC, and RSVP. Joel's work has been seen and developed at Ars Nova, Lincoln Center, 54 Below, New York Theatre Barn, Prospect Theater Company, Musical Theatre Factory, and the 2015 New York Musical Theatre Festival. He is currently in pre-production for his solo EP Cabot Cove, a collection of songs inspired by book titles referenced to in the TV series Murder, She Wrote, starring Tony Award winner Angela Lansbury. For more info, visit joelbnew.com.

