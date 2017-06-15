Photo Flash: The League of Professional Theatre Women Stages 5th Annual WOMEN STAGE THE WORLD

On June 13th as audiences lined up to see Broadway shows , The League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW), a not-for- profit organization promoting visibility and increased opportunities for women in the field, held their 5th Annual Equality March through Times Square advocating for gender parity.

Broadway theatre goers saw women parading, singing and cheering for equal representation and pay in theatre for the 5th year in a row. Many parading were wearing costumes in honor of famous women from theater history, voices from the past speaking for voices of the future.

Women Stage the World, an advocacy project of the LPTW, is designed to educate the public about the role women play in creating theatre and the gender barriers they face as men continue to outnumber women by 4 to 1 in key roles such as playwright, director and designer.

"Women buy two-thirds of the tickets and represent 65% of the audience," said Mahayana Landowne, LPTW. "The irony is that 80% of the time, the storytelling on stage is shaped by men's voices, not women's."

Photos by Erik McGregor



5th Annual Women Stage the World Parade - The League of Professional Theatre Women led a march through Times Square to raise awareness about the underrepresentation of women in theatre and the performing arts. The league wants to see a 50-50 breakdown in professional performance groups by the year 2020. (Photo by Erik McGregor)

