Photo Flash: PHANTOM Worships the Shrine and Heats Up on Tour, NYC Ballet Plays a Jeu de Cartes, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is praying for blessings at the Ali Ewoldt shrine while the fops on tour are taking in the heat, New York City Ballet's JEU DE CARTES is practicing their hand at the game, and the companies of MISS SAIGON and SUNSET BOULEVARD are getting showtime ready! Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back tomorrow for even more #SIPs.



Phantom of the Opera (National Tour): @quintoott It's warming up nicely here in El Paso with @PhantomOnTour #sip #phantomtour #itstoodarnhot

The Dreyfus Affair (Regional): @DRowanJ I love this man so much. #SIP @BAM_Brooklyn #TheDreyfusAffair with @PeterScolari #saturdayintermissionpic

My Fair Lady (Regional): @tourjetay Happy Derby Day from the cast of My Fair Lady at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre! #SIP #kentuckyderby #myfairlady

Curtains (Regional): @oumusicaltheatre Happy #SIP from all of us here in Curtains! We cannot believe its already time for the closing show. Thank you to everyone who came #wedidit #oumusicaltheatre #boomersooner

Jeu de Cartes (NYCB): @mfairchild17 "Jeu de Cartes",? #sip #martinschoreography #whatsthecount #stravinsky #springseason #nycb #hereandnowfestival #exhausted #cougarcasting #katietracey

Fiddler on the Roof (Regional): @repantz Two show day at #FiddlerontheRoof with @pdp_inc #sip @officialbroadwayworld #saturdayintermissionpic #grandmaandfruma #frumasarah #grandmatseitel

Sunset Boulevard (Broadway): @ktladner We are READYYY for this 2 show day! Bring it on! #SIP #SunsetBoulevard #broadway

Goodnight Desdemona, Good Morning Juliet (Regional): @americanshakespearecenter Cast Members of #AnnMarieMacDonald's GOODNIGHT DESDEMONA, GOOD MORNING JULIET at The American Shakespeare Center. Now thru June 12th. #SIP @officialbroadwayworld #ROMEOandJULIET #Othello #GoodnightDesdemona #BlackfriarsPlayhouse @visitstaunton #StauntonVA

Phantom of the Opera (Broadway): @emily.c.fox Before the second act of this Saturday matinee, Kaley takes part in her weekly ritual of making an offering and asking for Ali's blessing on a good show. #phantombway #sip #behindthescenes #praisetoali #saintali #sheshere @kaleyann_voo @aliewoldt

Miss Saigon (Broadway): @erickahunter If you need me today...you can find me in the basement of the Broadway theater #nyc #broadway #misssaigon #twoshowday #sip

