Photo Flash: Marin Mazzie Shares Struggles with Cancer at Damon Runyon Research Foundation Fundraiser
Broadway stars Marin Mazzie and her husband, Jason Danieley, as well as budding star, Ben Shueuer (The Lion) attended The Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation's Annual Fundraising Breakfast at Cipriani 42nd in New York City on June 6, 2017. BroadwayWorld has photos from the event below!
Marin and Ben, both stricken by cancer at different points in their lives, are dedicated to further advancing cancer research. Mazzie provided the keynote speech, empowering the audience with her personal story.
The Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation is behind some of the most innovative cancer research. Over the last 70 years, the Foundation has invested over $327 million and funded nearly 3,600 young scientists, including 12 Nobel Prize winners.
Photo Credit: Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation
Marin Mazzie, Broadway star and three-time Tony nominated actress, empowers the audience at the 2017 Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation Annual Breakfast in New York City on June 6, 2017, celebrating breakthroughs in cancer research.
Marin Mazzie, Broadway star, and Lorraine Egan, Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation President and CEO, auction off tickets for HELLO, DOLLY! at the foundation's Annual Breakfast at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 6th, 2017.
Broadway stars and husband and wife Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley connect with fellow Broadway performer Benjamin Scheuer