Photo Flash: Marin Mazzie Shares Struggles with Cancer at Damon Runyon Research Foundation Fundraiser

Broadway stars Marin Mazzie and her husband, Jason Danieley, as well as budding star, Ben Shueuer (The Lion) attended The Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation's Annual Fundraising Breakfast at Cipriani 42nd in New York City on June 6, 2017. BroadwayWorld has photos from the event below!

Marin and Ben, both stricken by cancer at different points in their lives, are dedicated to further advancing cancer research. Mazzie provided the keynote speech, empowering the audience with her personal story.

The Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation is behind some of the most innovative cancer research. Over the last 70 years, the Foundation has invested over $327 million and funded nearly 3,600 young scientists, including 12 Nobel Prize winners.

Photo Credit: Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation

