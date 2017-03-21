Photo Flash: Leslie Caron & More At AN AMERICAN IN PARIS London Premiere

The critically acclaimed and multi award-winning new musical An American in Paris had its official London premiere tonight, Tuesday 21 March, at the beautifully restored Dominion Theatre. Christopher Wheeldon's stunning reinvention of the Oscar-winning film (that starred Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron) features the sublime music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin and a new book by Craig Lucas. Read our review here

The West End cast is headed by the original Broadway stars Robert Fairchild (as Jerry Mulligan) and Leanne Cope (as Lise Dassin), together with Haydn Oakley as Henri Baurel, Zoë Rainey as Milo Davenport, David Seadon-Young as Adam Hochberg and Jane Asher as Madame Baurel.

Stars turned out in force for opening night, from Leslie Caron and Hollywood actress Salma Hayek to Strictly Come Dancing pros and contestants Gorka Marquez, Daisy Lowe, Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec and Danny Mac.

See red carpet pictures below by Ana Maria Wiggins for BroadwayWorld

