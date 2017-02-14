Photo Flash: James Lapine and Joanna Gleason Visit the National Tour of INTO THE WOODS

The acclaimed Fiasco Theater production of INTO THE WOODS, the celebrated new production of the Tony Award-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, launched a national tour in December, and will continue to San Francisco, Los Angeles and Dallas this spring. Book writer James Lapine and original Broadway cast member Joanna Gleason recently visited the touring company in Purchase, NY - scroll down for photos of them with the cast!

This wildly inventive ensemble piece features versatile actor/musicians who will sing, act and play instruments, including EVAN HARRINGTON as Baker, ANTHONY CHATMON II as Lucinda/Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, FRED ROSE as Mysterious Man, DARICK PEAD as Milky White/Florinda/Rapunzel's Prince, BONNE KRAMER as Cinderella's Stepmother/Jack's Mother, LAURIE VELDHEER as Cinderella/Granny, STEPHANIE UMOH as Witch, PHILIPPE ARROYO as Jack/Steward, ELEASHA GAMBLE as Baker's Wife, and LISA HELMI JOHANSON as Little Red Riding Hood/Rapunzel, with JOSHUA ARCHER, JAVIER IGNACIO, MARY KATE MOORE, EVAN REES, ALANNA SAUNDERS and SEAN PETER FORTE.

This production is directed by NOAH BRODY and BEN STEINFELD, with Scenic Design by DEREK MCLANE, Costume Design by WHITNEY LOCHER, Lighting Design by CHRISTOPHER AKERLIND, Sound Design by DARRON L WEST and CHARLES COES, Orchestrations by FRANK GALGANO and MATT CASTLE, Music Supervision by MATT CASTLE and Choreography by LISA SHRIVER.

Unanimously revered and extended twice at Roundabout Theatre Company, INTO THE WOODS became New York's surprise hit of the 2015 season, followed by a celebrated engagement at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London. The award-winning musical classic has been mounted with boundless imagination: a witty and wild theatrical reinvention like you've never seen it before.

Including dazzling songs like "Children Will Listen" and "No One Is Alone," this thrillingly clever new version made Ben Brantley of The New York Times fall "head over heels." Mind the wolf, heed the witch and honor the giant in the sky at this extraordinary musical about the power of wishes and what really happens after they come true.

The acclaimed Fiasco Theater production of INTO THE WOODS is presented by the Dodgers (the Tony Award-winning producers of the original Into the Woods with Bernadette Peters, and of its revival with Vanessa Williams, Jersey Boys, Matilda), along with NETworks Presentations (the Lincoln Center Theater production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific, The Phantom of the Opera, War Horse).

Additional information and complete touring schedule available at www.intothewoodsontour.com.



Eleasha Gamble and Javier Ignacio with Joanna Gleason