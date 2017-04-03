Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Patrick Page and More for Rajiv Joseph's ARCHDUKE at the Ahmanson
Rehearsals have begun for Center Theatre Group's production of "Archduke." Written by Rajiv Joseph, the world premiere of "Archduke" begins previews April 25, opens May 7 and continues through June 4, 2017, at the Mark Taper Forum. Directed by Giovanna Sardelli, the cast includes, in alphabetical order, Josiah Bania, Stephanie McVay, Ramiz Monsef, Patrick Page, Stephen Stocking and Todd Weeks. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!
The creative team includes scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Denitsa Bliznakova, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, music and sound by Daniel Kluger, casting by Telsey + Company and the production stage manager is David S. Franklin.
"Archduke" follows the unlikely path to terrorism as three strangers, already struggling to get by, receive a death sentence in the form of a tuberculosis diagnosis. But being young men with nothing to lose in Belgrade, 1914, makes them the perfect recruits for a secret organization looking to strike a blow in the name of Serbian nationalism.
"Archduke" explores the short journey from individual hardship to public harm as personal desperation is cultivated into an act with international significance and a few average men spark World War I.
Tickets to "Archduke" are available by calling (213) 628-2772, online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org or at the Center Theatre Group box office. Tickets range from $25 - $95 (ticket prices are subject to change). The Mark Taper Forum is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012.
Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz
(top row) Cast members Josiah Bania, Stephen Stocking and Ramiz Monsef; (bottom row) cast members Patrick Page, Stephanie McVay and Todd Weeks
Playwright Rajiv Joseph and director Giovanna Sardelli
(top row) Cast member Josiah Bania, director Giovanna Sardelli, playwright Rajiv Joseph and cast members Stephen Stocking and Ramiz Monsef; (bottom row) cast members Patrick Page, Stephanie McVay and Todd Weeks
Cast members Stephen Stocking, Patrick Page, Josiah Bania and Ramiz Monsef
Cast members Todd Weeks and Stephen Stocking
Cast member Stephanie McVay and playwright Rajiv Joseph
Cast member Stephen Stocking
Cast member Ramiz Monsef
Cast member Josiah Bania
Cast member Patrick Page
Cast member Todd Weeks
Cast member Stephanie McVay
Director Giovanna Sardelli, playwright Rajiv Joseph and cast members Josiah Bania, Ramiz Monsef and Stephen Stocking