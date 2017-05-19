Photo Flash: Frankie Valli, Mark Ballas and More Celebrate JERSEY BOYS Opening at the Ahmanson
The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical "Jersey Boys," the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, opened last night, May 18, at the Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre. BroadwayWorld has photos from the festivities below!
Mark Ballas is reprising his hit Broadway performance as Frankie Valli for the Los Angeles engagement of the tour. Ballas, known for his Emmy nominated work on "Dancing with the Stars," made his Broadway debut in the role last fall (October 18, 2016 - January 15, 2017).
Critically acclaimed 'Frankie veterans' Aaron De Jesus and Miguel Jarquin-Moreland will play Frankie Valli at certain performances during the week. The cast of "Jersey Boys" will also feature Matthew Dailey (Tommy DeVito), Keith Hines (Nick Massi) and Cory Jeacoma (Bob Gaudio) as The Four Seasons, with Barry Anderson and Thomas Fiscella.
The ensemble of "Jersey Boys" includes Mark Edwards, Corey Greenan, Bryan Hindle, David LaMarr, Austin Owen, Kristen Paulicelli, Leslie Rochette, Andrew Russell, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Dru Serkes, Jonny Wexler and Jesse Wildman.
Directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, "Jersey Boys" is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.
"Jersey Boys" is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard - and the radio just couldn't get enough of it. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."
Tickets for "Jersey Boys" are available by calling (213) 972-4400, online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org or by visiting the Center Theatre Group box office located at the Ahmanson Theatre.
Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
Frankie Valli and cast member Mark Ballas
Jackie Jacobs, Frankie Valli and cast member Mark Ballas
Cast member Mark Ballas and musician BC Jean
Shirley Ballas and cast member Mark Ballas
Jackie Jacobs, Frankie Valli, Shirley Ballas and cast member Mark Ballas
Frankie Valli, center in white T-shirt, with Jackie Jacobs on his left, with the cast members of JERSEY BOYS
Jackie Jacobs, Frankie Valli and cast members Matthew Dailey and Aaron De Jesus
Jackie Jacobs, Frankie Valli and cast member Aaron De Jesus
Jackie Jacobs, Frankie Valli and cast member Miguel Jarquin-Moreland
Cast member Mark Ballas and Center Theatre Group Producing Director Douglas C. Baker
Cast members Cory Jeacoma, Matthew Dailey, Mark Ballas and Keith Hines
Cast members Matthew Dailey, Cory Jeacoma, Mark Ballas and Keith Hines
Cast members Cory Jeacoma and Matthew Dailey, Shirley Ballas and cast members Mark Ballas and Keith Hines
Cast members Aaron De Jesus, Mark Ballas and Miguel Jarquin-Moreland
The cast of JERSEY BOYS
Cast members Matthew Dailey, Mark Ballas, Cory Jeacoma and Keith Hines take their bows during the curtain call
Cast member Mark Ballas and Frankie Valli shake hands during the curtain call
Center, Frankie Valli speaks during the curtain call for the opening night performance of JERSEY BOYS at the Ahmanson
BC Jean and cast member Mark Ballas
Cast member Mark Ballas
Cast member Mark Ballas
Cast member Mark Ballas and BC Jean
BC Jean
Cast member Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas
BC Jean, cast member Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas
Comedians Margret Cho and Rocco Stowe
Cast members Austin Owen, Cory Jeacoma and Andrew Russell
Cast member Thomas Fiscella
Cast members Dru Serkes and David LaMarr
Cast members Cory Jeacoma, Matthew Dailey, Aaron De Jesus and Keith Hines
Cast members Cory Jeacoma, Matthew Dailey, Miguel Jarquin-Moreland and Keith Hines
Cast members Leslie Rochette and Thomas Fiscella
Cast members Barry Anderson and Jenna Nicole Schoen
Cast members Jenna Nicole Schoen and Keith Hines
Cast member Miguel Jarquin-Moreland
Cast members Keith Hines, Cory Jeacoma, Aaron De Jesus, Dru Serkes and Andrew Russell
The cast of JERSEY BOYS
Actor Jackie Seiden
Actor Jillian Clare
Actor Tommie Earl Jenkins
Frankie Valli and Jackie Jacobs
Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
Actor Thomas Barbusca
Actor Peyton Elizabeth Lee
Musician Bobby Newberry
Actor Grace Kaufman
Musician Lindsey Stirling
Actor Julz Tocker
Actor Amy Aquino
Actor Renee Marino
Actor Trevor Jackson
Actor Jennifer Schemke
Actor Daniel Nguyen
Actor Camille Winbush
Actor Madison Iseman
Actor George Kosturos
Actor Michael Masini
Musician Haley Reinhart
Actor Landry Bender
Actor Nikki Leigh
Musician BC Jean
Actor Drew Seeley
Actress Hana Hayes
Actor Joe Pacheco
Robert Moresco
Actor Filipe Valle Costa
Actors Joseph Bologna and Charles Shaughnessy
Actor Charles Shaughnessy
Actors Mindy Sterling and Tim Bagley
Actor Katie Gill
Actor Terra Jole
Actor Aaron Takahashi
Actor Chelsea Kane
Actor Paulette Ivory
Actor Richard Azurdia