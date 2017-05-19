Photo Flash: Frankie Valli, Mark Ballas and More Celebrate JERSEY BOYS Opening at the Ahmanson

The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical "Jersey Boys," the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, opened last night, May 18, at the Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre. BroadwayWorld has photos from the festivities below!

Mark Ballas is reprising his hit Broadway performance as Frankie Valli for the Los Angeles engagement of the tour. Ballas, known for his Emmy nominated work on "Dancing with the Stars," made his Broadway debut in the role last fall (October 18, 2016 - January 15, 2017).

Critically acclaimed 'Frankie veterans' Aaron De Jesus and Miguel Jarquin-Moreland will play Frankie Valli at certain performances during the week. The cast of "Jersey Boys" will also feature Matthew Dailey (Tommy DeVito), Keith Hines (Nick Massi) and Cory Jeacoma (Bob Gaudio) as The Four Seasons, with Barry Anderson and Thomas Fiscella.

The ensemble of "Jersey Boys" includes Mark Edwards, Corey Greenan, Bryan Hindle, David LaMarr, Austin Owen, Kristen Paulicelli, Leslie Rochette, Andrew Russell, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Dru Serkes, Jonny Wexler and Jesse Wildman.

Directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, "Jersey Boys" is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

"Jersey Boys" is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard - and the radio just couldn't get enough of it. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Tickets for "Jersey Boys" are available by calling (213) 972-4400, online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org or by visiting the Center Theatre Group box office located at the Ahmanson Theatre.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

