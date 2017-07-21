Photo Flash: First Look at Laura Bell Bundy-Helmed LEGALLY BLONDE at The LEXington Theatre Company

Broadway's original Elle Woods, Laura Bell Bundy, returned to her hometown of Lexington, Kentucky to co-direct The LEXington Theatre Company's production of Legally Blonde. The Tony nominated actress teamed up with The LEX Artistic Director Lyndy Franklin Smith (A Chorus Line, The Little Mermaid), for her directorial debut.

Legally Blonde, the third mainstage production from The LEXington Theatre Company, opened last night, and features original choreography by Jerry Mitchell, recreated and adapted by Brooke Engen (Gypsy, Hairspray) and Tiffany Engen (Legally Blonde), as well as original Broadway cast members Kevin Pariseau and Chico the Chihuahua.

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Stage and screen actors also join in The LEX production of Legally Blonde including Emma Degerstedt (Nickelodeon'sUnfabulous) as Elle Woods, Dan DeLuca (Newsies First National Tour) as Emmett Forrest, Katharine Leonard (Hairspray, Footloose) as Paulette, Kevin Pariseau (Legally Blonde) as Professor Callahan, and Reilly Richardson as Vivienne Kensington. The cast is rounded out by students and graduates of University of Cincinnati (CCM), University of Kentucky, Oklahoma City University, University of Michigan, Rider University, Ball State University, Wright State University, Samford University and Western Kentucky University, as well as some of Lexington's favorite local talents.

Legally Blonde's professional company includes Louis Griffin (Warner Huntington, III), Brianna Latrash (Brooke Wyndham), Casey Wenger-Schulman (Serena), Ali Funkhouser (Margot), Essence Williams (Pilar), and Audrey Belle Adams (Enid), along with Jessica Bayne, Kurtis Bradley Brown, Nathan Fister, Peter Gibbons, Delaney Guyer, Kyle Ivey, Ryan Lambert, ElizaBeth McGuire, Kyle Pollak, Bryn Purvis, DarIan Sanders, Katherine Tabisz, Sloan Theaker, Megan Valle, Daxx Jayroe Wieser, and Joseph Alan Wrightson.

Legally Blonde runs July 20-23 at the Lexington Opera House in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org. Tickets may be purchased online or at The Lexington Center Ticket Office, (859) 233-3535.

Photo Credit: Philip Groshong

