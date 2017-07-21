Photo Flash: First Look at Laura Bell Bundy-Helmed LEGALLY BLONDE at The LEXington Theatre Company

Jul. 21, 2017  

Broadway's original Elle Woods, Laura Bell Bundy, returned to her hometown of Lexington, Kentucky to co-direct The LEXington Theatre Company's production of Legally Blonde. The Tony nominated actress teamed up with The LEX Artistic Director Lyndy Franklin Smith (A Chorus Line, The Little Mermaid), for her directorial debut.

Legally Blonde, the third mainstage production from The LEXington Theatre Company, opened last night, and features original choreography by Jerry Mitchell, recreated and adapted by Brooke Engen (Gypsy, Hairspray) and Tiffany Engen (Legally Blonde), as well as original Broadway cast members Kevin Pariseau and Chico the Chihuahua.

Stage and screen actors also join in The LEX production of Legally Blonde including Emma Degerstedt (Nickelodeon'sUnfabulous) as Elle Woods, Dan DeLuca (Newsies First National Tour) as Emmett Forrest, Katharine Leonard (Hairspray, Footloose) as Paulette, Kevin Pariseau (Legally Blonde) as Professor Callahan, and Reilly Richardson as Vivienne Kensington. The cast is rounded out by students and graduates of University of Cincinnati (CCM), University of Kentucky, Oklahoma City University, University of Michigan, Rider University, Ball State University, Wright State University, Samford University and Western Kentucky University, as well as some of Lexington's favorite local talents.

Legally Blonde's professional company includes Louis Griffin (Warner Huntington, III), Brianna Latrash (Brooke Wyndham), Casey Wenger-Schulman (Serena), Ali Funkhouser (Margot), Essence Williams (Pilar), and Audrey Belle Adams (Enid), along with Jessica Bayne, Kurtis Bradley Brown, Nathan Fister, Peter Gibbons, Delaney Guyer, Kyle Ivey, Ryan Lambert, ElizaBeth McGuire, Kyle Pollak, Bryn Purvis, DarIan Sanders, Katherine Tabisz, Sloan Theaker, Megan Valle, Daxx Jayroe Wieser, and Joseph Alan Wrightson.

Legally Blonde runs July 20-23 at the Lexington Opera House in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org. Tickets may be purchased online or at The Lexington Center Ticket Office, (859) 233-3535.

Photo Credit: Philip Groshong

Margot (Ali Funkhouser), Serena (Casey Wenger-Schulman), Elle (Emma Degerstedt), and Pilar (Essence Williams)

The Delta Nu's (Company)

Warner (Louis Griffin) and Elle (Emma Degerstedt)

Kate (Megan Valle) and Elle (Emma Degerstedt)

Margot (Ali Funkhouser), Bruiser (Chico) and Delta Nu's (Company)

Elle (Emma Degerstedt) and Warner (Louis Griffin)

Enid (Audrey Belle Adams), Elle (Emma Degerstedt), Aaron (Ryan Lambert), and Padamadan (Daxx Jayroe Wieser)

Professor Callahan (Kevin Pariseau)

Brooke (Brianna Latrash) and Company

Emmett (Dan DeLuca)

Callahan (Kevin Pariseau) and Company

Nikos (Nathan Fister), Callahan (Kevin Pariseau), Elle (Emma Degerstedt) and Company

Company

Paulette (Katharine Leonard)

Elle (Emma Degerstedt), Elle's Dad (Joseph Alan Wrightson), Elleâ€™s Mom (Sloan Gilbert) and Company

Elle (Emma Degerstedt) and Company


