INDECENT
Photo Flash: First Look at Katrina Lenk, Adina Verson and More in Paula Vogel's INDECENT on Broadway

Apr. 17, 2017  

Indecent, the newest work by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel (HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE), opens Tuesday, April 18 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues). BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below, plus click here to watch highlights from the production!

A new play with music, written by Paula Vogel, created by Ms. Vogel and Rebecca Taichman, and directed by Ms. Taichman (STAGE KISS, HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE), Indecent is inspired by the true story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's THE GOD OF VENGEANCE.

Indecent charts the journey of an incendiary drama and the artists who risked their lives to perform it. Set at a time when waves of immigrants were changing the face of America, Indecent is a riveting look at an explosive moment in theatrical history and comes to Broadway from its critically acclaimed, sold-out run at the Vineyard Theatre.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

Lisa Gutkin (with violin) and company

Max Gordon Moore as Sholem Asch and Richard Tool as Lemml

Katrina Lenk as Manke and Adina Verson as Rivkele

Max Gordon Moore and Richard Topol

Max Gordon Moore as Sholem Asch and Adina Verson as Madje Asch

Aaron Halva (with accordion), Matt Darriau (with clarinet), Lisa Gutkin (with violin) and company

Richard Topol, Adina Verson, Katrina Lenk, Tom Neils, Steven Rattazzi and Mimi Lieber

Richard Topol, Mimi Lieber, Tom Nelis, Adina Verson, Katrina Lenk, Steven Rattazzi and Max Gordon Moore

Matt Darriau, Aaron Halva, Lisa Gutkin, Richard Topol, Adina Verson, Katrina Lenk, Tom Neils, Steven Rattazzi and Max Gordon Moore

Richard Topol, Mimi Lieber, Tom Neils, Adina Verson, Katrina Lenk, Steven Rattazzi and Max Gordon Moore

The company of INDECENT

Adina Version and Katrina Lenk

