Photo Flash: Donna McKechnie Brings SAME PLACE, ANOTHER TIME to Hollywood
Legendary Tony Award winner Donna McKecknie (A Chorus Line) thrilled the crowd at Catalina Bar & Grill in Hollywood, Calif., last night, May 28th, with her critically-acclaimed cabaret act "Same Place, Another Time." BroadwayWorld has photos from the show below!
McKechnie's musical director is Ian Herman. Special guests are recording artist Greg Safel (making his cabaret debut) and musical theatre star Jeffrey Scott Parsons.
Produced by Chris Isaacson Presents, McKechnie's show moves to Martinis Above Fourth in San Diego for one performance only on Thursday, June 1st.
Photo Credit: Casey Kringlen
Greg Safel
Jeffrey Scott Parsons
Greg Safel and Donna McKechnie
Donna McKechnie and Jeffrey Scott Parsons
Donna McKechnie with Carole Cook and Tom Troupe
Donna McKechnie with A CHORUS LINE alum Cheryl Clark
Donna with A CHORUS LINE alumni Lee Wilson (left) and Cheryl Clark (right)
Donna McKechnie with producer Chris Isaacson
Donna McKechnie with a bevy of her pals from A CHORUS LINE
David Galligan, Donna McKechnie, Carole Cook, Sally Struthers and Ian Herman