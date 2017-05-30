Photo Flash: Donna McKechnie Brings SAME PLACE, ANOTHER TIME to Hollywood

Legendary Tony Award winner Donna McKecknie (A Chorus Line) thrilled the crowd at Catalina Bar & Grill in Hollywood, Calif., last night, May 28th, with her critically-acclaimed cabaret act "Same Place, Another Time." BroadwayWorld has photos from the show below!

McKechnie's musical director is Ian Herman. Special guests are recording artist Greg Safel (making his cabaret debut) and musical theatre star Jeffrey Scott Parsons.

Produced by Chris Isaacson Presents, McKechnie's show moves to Martinis Above Fourth in San Diego for one performance only on Thursday, June 1st.