Photo Flash: Broadway Bee Scores A Record Breaking Success

Monday night in NYC, at Le Poisson Rouge, Broadway Bound Kids scored an impressive success with their second Broadway Bee competition; hosted by Rebecca Feldman and Jay Reiss, creators of The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee. Check out photos from the event below!

Broadway Bound kids exceeded their fundraising goal and raised over $43,000

Broadway Bound Kids CEO Erin Glass said, "This year's event exceeded all of our expectations. The Broadway community rallied around arts education in a big way and thanks to them and all of our generous supporters we'll be able to serve even more students this year."

With Super Size Me filmmaker/activist Morgan Spurlock, serving as the comfort counselor, and Robert Funaro, from The Sopranos and Vinyl in the house, Broadway participants, including Grace McLean (The Great Comet); Geoff Packard (Bandstand); Ben Jeffrey (The Lion King); Bhavesh Patel (Present Laughter); Evan Todd (Beautiful); Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies); Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin); Karl Kenzler (Fiddler on the Roof); Stephanie Torns (Waitress) ; Michael Park from Dear Evan Hansen, and, Donald Webber Jr., (Hamilton) served as the spelling contestants and with hilarious commentary from Feldman and Reiss.

Broadway Bound Kids has been providing arts education programs for NYC youth since 2004. Their programs inspire and empower young lives through the arts by creating a nurturing and stress-free environment where kids gain confidence, express themselves, and find a place where they feel a sense of belonging and acceptance.

To learn more about the educational organization, or to donate to Broadway Bound Kids: www.broadwayboundkids.net/broadway-bee.

To find out more about The Spelling Bee Company's fundraisers go to www.thespellingbeecompany.com.

Photo credit: Michelle Kinney and Christine DiPasquale

