Photo Flash: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Cast Hit Red Carpet for World Premiere

Mar. 3, 2017  

Continuing their worldwide publicity tour, the cast and filmmakers from Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST including Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, director Bill Condon and composer Alan Menken, stopped in Hollywood last night for the world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST which brings the story and characters audiences know and love to life a stunning, cinematic event, opens in theaters nationwide on March 17. Check out photos from last night's premiere below!

Disney's highly anticipated live-action film is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winnerKevin Kline as Maurice, BELLE'S eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, "Beauty and the Beast" is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winnerTim Rice.

Photo Flash: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Cast Hit Red Carpet for World Premiere
Emma Watson signs autographs for fans during the world premiere of Disney's live-action 'Beauty and the Beast' at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour. (Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

Photo Flash: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Cast Hit Red Carpet for World Premiere
Emma Watson arrives for the world premiere of Disneys live-action 'Beauty and the Beast' at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour. .(Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
Toni Braxton arrives for the world premiere of Disney's live-action 'Beauty and the Beast' at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour. .(Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon arrive for the world premiere of Disneys live-action 'Beauty and the Beast' at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour. .(Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
Celine Dion arrives for the world premiere of Disneys live-action 'Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour.(Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
Susie Hariet and Dan Stevens arrive for the world premiere of Disneys live-action 'Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour. .(Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
Greg Yolen arrives for the world premiere of Disneys live-action 'Beauty and the Beast' at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour. .(Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
Luke Evans, Josh Gad perform during the world premiere of Disneys live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour. (Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
Luke Evans performs during the world premiere of Disneys live-action 'Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour. .(Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
Actor Luke Evans arrives for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Actor Josh Gad arrives for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
(L-R top) Actors Luke Evans, Josh Gad and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (L-R bottom) Director Bill Condon, Actors Dan Stevens, Emma Watson, Audra McDonald and Composer Alan Menken arrive for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Actress Audra McDonald arrives for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Actors Josh Gad (L) and Javier Bardem arrive for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Singer Celine Dion arrives for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Actor Matt Damon (L) and Luciana Barroso arrive for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
(L-R top) Co-Screenwriter Stephen Chbosky, Co-producer Greg Yolen, Producer Todd Lieberman, Producer David Hoberman, actors Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Walt Disney Studios President Alan Bergman, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, Sean Bailey, President, Marketing, The Walt Disney Studios, Ricky Strauss and Executive Vice President of Production, The Walt Disney Studios, Tendo Nagenda (L-R bottom) Music producer Matt Sullivan, Director Bill Condon, Singer Celine Dion, actors Dan Stevens, Emma Watson, Composer Alan Menken, actors Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Chairman, The Walt Disney Studios, Alan Horn arrive for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
(L-R top) Co-Screenwriter Stephen Chbosky, Co-producer Greg Yolen, Producer Todd Lieberman, Producer David Hoberman, actors Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Walt Disney Studios President Alan Bergman, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, Sean Bailey, President, Marketing, The Walt Disney Studios, Ricky Strauss and Executive Vice President of Production, The Walt Disney Studios, Tendo Nagenda (L-R bottom) Music producer Matt Sullivan, Director Bill Condon, Singer Celine Dion, actors Dan Stevens, Emma Watson, Composer Alan Menken, actors Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Chairman, The Walt Disney Studios, Alan Horn arrive for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
Producer David Hoberman (L) and The Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger arrive for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
Composer Alan Menken arrives for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Actors Dan Stevens and Emma Watson arrive for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Actresses Audra McDonald and Gugu Mbatha-Raw arrive for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Actors Luke Evans and Josh Gad perform at the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Singer Toni Braxton arrives for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Actress Aubrey Plaza arrives for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw arrives for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Actress Emma Watson arrives for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Singer John Legend arrives for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend arrive for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Actors Dan Stevens and Emma Watson arrive for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Singer Celine Dion and actress Emma Watson arrive for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Actor Josh Gad performs at the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
Actress Audra McDonald arrives for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Actress Emma Watson and Chairman, The Walt Disney Studios, Alan Horn arrive for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)


