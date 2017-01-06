Photo Coverage: The Public Theater Celebrates Launch of 13th Annual UNDER THE RADAR

The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham) just began performances for the 13th annual UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL on Wednesday, January 4. This popular and highly-anticipated program of The Public Theater's winter season includes artists from across the U.S. and around the world including Belarus, France, Germany, Indonesia, Lebanon, and the UK. Curated by UTR Director Mark Russell, this year's UNDER THE RADAR expands to venues throughout New York City in addition to The Public Theater's downtown home at Astor Place.

Work by innovative artists 600 HIGHWAYMEN; Nikki Appino and Saori Tsukada; The Bengsons; Marga Gomez; Manual Cinema; and Keith A. Wallace & Deborah Stein will be featured downtown at The Public Theater as part of UTR 2017. The diverse line-up of UTR 2017 also includes works by Belarus Free Theatre, Tania El Khoury, Eko Nugroho, Philippe Quesne, Rimini Protokoll, and Waterwell at partner venues throughout New York City. The 12-day festival will include the return of Under the Radar + Joe's Pub: In Concert performances; the INCOMING! works-in-process series; post-show discussions; a pop-up library on the Levin Mezzanine; and the UTR Professional Symposium.



Public Theater Member and Partner tickets, priced at $20, are available now. Single tickets to all UTR shows are only $25. Tickets for performances at The Public, The Robert Moss Theater at Playwrights Downtown, NYU Tisch School of the Arts Abe Burrows and Shop Theatres, and Brooklyn Museum can be accessed online at www.undertheradarfestival.com; The Taub Box Office at The Public at 425 Lafayette Street; or by phone at 212-967-7555. Tickets for partner venue events at The Kitchen, Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, and Asia Society can be purchased directly from the venues. The "UTR Pack" is back by popular demand, granting admission to any five UTR shows (except Blueprint Specials, God Bliss: In the Name of Semelah, and La Mélancholie des Dragons), for only $100. The "UTR Pack" is available now.

The first show developed through The Public's Devised Theater Initiative (DTI), The Fever by 600 HIGHWAYMEN, will premiere as part of UTR 2017. And the INCOMING! Series returns to the festival, featuring members of DTI's Devised Theater Working Group. This year's line-up includes new works-in-process by Becca Blackwell; Ryan J. Haddad; Ayesha Jordan + Charlotte Brathwaite; New Saloon; and James Allister Sprang as GAZR.

Over the last 13 years, The Public's UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL has presented over 210 companies from 41 countries. It has grown into a landmark of the New York City theater season and is a vital part of The Public's mission, providing a high-visibility platform to support artists from diverse backgrounds who are redefining the act of making theater. Widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, UTR has presented works by such respected artists as Elevator Repair Service, Nature Theater of Oklahoma, Gob Squad, Belarus Free Theatre, Guillermo Calderón, and Young Jean Lee. These artists provide a snapshot of contemporary theater: richly distinct in terms of perspectives, aesthetics, and social practice, and pointing to the future of the art form.

Under the Radar + Joe's Pub: In Concert returns to UTR this year with performances by Champagne Jerry featuring Neal Medlyn; Jomama Jones; Erin Markey; and PWR BTTM. This exciting series highlights the multidisciplinary music/theater hybrids emerging from this renowned venue's programming. The Library at The Public will also be open nightly for food and drink, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Under the Radar is made possible with the generous support of the Ford Foundation. The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation provides support for The Public's access and engagement programming. For a full listing of generous support for Under the Radar and individual productions, please visit www.undertheradarfestival.com.



For more information, please visit www.publictheater.org or www.undertheradarfestival.com.

