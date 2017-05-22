Photo Coverage: The New Group Celebrates Opening Night of THE WHIRLIGIG

The New Group presents the world premiere production of Hamish Linklater's The Whirligig, with Noah Bean, Norbert Leo Butz, Jon DeVries, Alex Hurt, Zosia Mamet, Jonny Orsini, Grace Van Patten and Dolly Wells.

Directed by Scott Elliott, this world premiere production, originally slated through June 11, will now play through June 18. A limited Off-Broadway engagement began May 4 in advance of Official Opening Night, Sunday, May 21, at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street). We're taking you inside opening night below!

When, after much time away, Kristina is back in Berkshire County, word spreads fast that she and her ex-husband Michael are caring for their estranged, ailing daughter Julie. Broken-hearted and giddy with love and confusion, surprising visitors from Julie's complicated past practically trip over each other to reach the young woman they thought they'd lost years before but still feel so deeply connected to. Heartfelt and compassionate, Hamish Linklater's The Whirligig spins a tale of a fractured community weaving a circuitous route back to one another.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

