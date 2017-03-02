Photo Coverage: So Wrong, Yet So Right- Meet the Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG on Broadway!
Broadway is about to go wrong! Produced by Kevin McCollum, J. J. Abrams,Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd. and Catherine Schreiber, The Play That Goes Wrong begins performances Thursday, March 9 and officially opens Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all the odds to get to their final curtain call.
The Play That Goes Wrong will star the original West End cast featuringMatthew Cavendish, Bryony Corrigan, Rob Falconer, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis,Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit.
The company met the press today and BroadwayWorld brings you complete photo coverage below!
A Press Conference Gone Wrong" for Broadway's "The Play That Goes Wrong"
Producers J.J. Abrams and Kevin McCollum
First row: Jonathan Sayer, Matt Cavendish, Henry Lewis, Second row: Greg Tannahill, Rob Falconer, Charlie Russell, Dave Hearn, Nancy Zamit, Henry Shields, Bryony Corrigan and Mark Bell
