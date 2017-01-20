Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the 32 Annual Artios Awards!

Just yesterday, host Michael Urie was joined by Emmy® Award winners Danny DeVito, Sam Waterston and Margo Martingale, Tony® winner Jayne Houdyshell, and many more at the NYC Artios Awards. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos below!

Presented annually, the Artios Awards are given to CSA members using the criteria of originality, creativity and contribution of casting to the overall quality of a project. Named for the Greek word meaning "perfectly fitted," the Artios Awards were first given in 1985 to honor excellence in casting and the ceremony was held at the Crystal Room of the Beverly Hills Hotel, with 500 industry leaders in attendance. The New York awards were first given in 1988.

The Casting Society of America (CSA) was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. CSA currently boasts more than 725 members. CSA Casting Directors and Associates work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. The CSA is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals, while promoting the image of casting directors and associates worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities, and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information. For more information on the Casting Society of America, please visit CastingSociety.com.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



Lucas Hedges



Lucas Hedges



Justice Smith



Justice Smith



Lucas Hedges and Justice Smith



Margo Martindale



Margo Martindale



Russell Hornsby



Russell Hornsby



Reed Birney



Reed Birney



Reed Birney and Sam Waterston



Sam Waterston



Michael Urie



Michael Urie



Lucy DeVito and Danny DeVito



Oskar Eustis and Patrick Willingham



Christopher Jackson



Christopher Jackson



Jayne Houdyshell



Jayne Houdyshell



Meredith Hanger



Meredith Hanger