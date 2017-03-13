Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of COME FROM AWAY!
COME FROM AWAY opened last night on Broadway, officially sharing the tale of a remarkable little town in Newfoundland with theatre goers. Come From Away features Petrina Bromley (Stratford's As You Like It);Geno Carr (The Old Globe's Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas); Jenn Colella(If/Then); Joel Hatch (Annie);Rodney Hicks (The Scottsboro Boys);Kendra Kassebaum (Wicked); Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball(Memphis); Lee MacDougall (Stratford's The Music Man); Caesar Samayoa(Sister Act); Q. Smith(Mary Poppins); Astrid Van Wieren (North American premiere of Mamma Mia!);Sharon Wheatley (Avenue Q); Josh Breckenridge (The Scottsboro Boys); Susan Dunstan (The Lion King US National Tour);Tamika Lawrence(If/Then) and Tony LePage (Rock of Ages).
Check out all the arrivals on the red carpet below!
In a heartbeat, 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on the edge of the world. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee
Guests
Guests
Guests
David Hein and Irene Sankoff
David Hein and Irene Sankoff
Kelly Devine and Christopher Ashley
Joel Goldes
Joel Goldes
Jessica Rose and Corey Brunish
Jessica Rose and Corey Brunish
Emily Padgett and Josh Young
Emily Padgett and Josh Young
Chilina Kennedy
Jaime Lee Kirchner
Jaime Lee Kirchner
Paten Hughes
Paten Hughes
Krysta Rodriguez
Sean Grandillo
Krysta Rodriguez and Sean Grandillo
Krysta Rodriguez
Tamsen Fadal
Tamsen Fadal
Louise Petrie
Samantha Massell
Samantha Massell
Gideon Gick
Gideon Gick
Victor Garber
Michael Xavier
Michael Xavier
Jack Noseworthy, Sergio Trujillo and Christopher Wheeldon
Christopher Wheeldon
Jack Noseworthy
Sergio Trujillo
Jack Noseworthy, Sergio Trujillo and Christopher Wheeldon
Paul Alexander Nolan
Paul Alexander Nolan
Laurie Metcalf
Laurie Metcalf
Betsy Wolfe