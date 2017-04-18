Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for GROUNDHOG DAY!

GROUNDHOG DAY
Groundhog Day, the Olivier Award-winning new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, opened just last night on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.

The production's lead, Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, went on in the role of Phil Connors for the opening night performance following an injury last Friday which sidelined the star from this weekend's performances.

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

