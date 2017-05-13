Photo Coverage: Meet the 2017 Tony Nominees - DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Rachel Bay Jones

On May 3, the 2017 Tony nominees flocked to the Sofitel New York, where they met with the press for the first time since getting the big news. BroadwayWorld will continue bringing you coverage from the epic day over the next month, but for now, check out photos of Best Performance by and Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical nominee for Dear Evan Hansen- Rachel Bay Jones, as captured by Walter McBride!

Rachel Bay Jones was recently seen on Broadway in the break out role of Catherine in the Tony Award-Winning production of Pippin. Additional Broadway credits include Hair, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Off-Broadway and Regional/National Tour credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Drama Desk Nomination) at Second Stage, First Daughter Suite, Hello Again, A Christmas Story, Pippin, Sylvia, and The King and I. Rachel can be seen on ABC's "The Family" and on the FX series "Louie."

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

For the full list of nominees, click here!

Related Articles