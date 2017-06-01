Photo Coverage: Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley Join Forces for BROADWAY & BEYOND at Feinstein's/54Below

Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley, "Broadway's Golden Couple" (San Francisco Chronicle) present songs from both the Great White Way and the Great American Songbook. Continuing tonight, June 1 at Feinstein's/54 Below, Marin and Jason share songs they introduced on Broadway in shows including Ragtime, Passion, The Full Monty, Curtains, and The Visit! Also expect songs from roles they originated in Broadway revivals like Kiss Me, Kate, and popular standards from their many TV appearances, cabaret, concert hall and symphony performances around the world.

Below, check out photos from a preview of their show!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

