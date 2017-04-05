Photo Coverage: KINKY BOOTS Celebrates Four, Fabulous Years on Broadway!

Four years ago, KINKY BOOTS raised us up for the first time at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, marking the beginning of a historic Broadway run. Last night the award-winning musical celebrated the milestone and BroadwayWorld was there for the celebration!

The winner of six 2013 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots opened on Broadway on April 4, 2013 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W 45 ST), where it's now played more than 1650 performances and is the longest running musical to ever open at the Hirschfeld Theatre. Now playing across the world, the show features a Tony® Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast of Kinky Boots