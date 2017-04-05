Photo Coverage: KINKY BOOTS Celebrates Four, Fabulous Years on Broadway!
Four years ago, KINKY BOOTS raised us up for the first time at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, marking the beginning of a historic Broadway run. Last night the award-winning musical celebrated the milestone and BroadwayWorld was there for the celebration!
The winner of six 2013 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots opened on Broadway on April 4, 2013 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W 45 ST), where it's now played more than 1650 performances and is the longest running musical to ever open at the Hirschfeld Theatre. Now playing across the world, the show features a Tony® Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
The cast of Kinky Boots
Shannon O'Boyle, Taylor Louderman
J. Harrison Ghee, Killian Donnelly
J. Harrison Ghee, Killian Donnelly
The cast of Kinky Boots
The cast, crew, and creative team of Kinky Boots
J. Harrison Ghee, Killian Donnelly
Taylor Louderman, J. Harrison Ghee, Killian Donnelly, Shannon O'Boyle